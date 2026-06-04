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22 Reasons Why the American Gut is MESSED UP! (& What You Can Do About It)
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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2 views • Yesterday

Video going over alomst 2 dozen reasons why the average person's gut it not healthy by the NEW "Microbiome Health Coach," Danny "The Glyphosate Guy" Tseng.

1 Having SCRD (Sleep & Circadian Rhythm Disruption)

To view The Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, Businesses, & Resources Regarding Circadian Rhythms/Biology (aka: Chronobiology), visit any of


https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies

tinyurl.com/ChronoMedicine

tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101

tinyurl.com/Chronobiology101

https://tinyurl.com/ChronobiologyForDummies


2 Consuming Glyphosate (& many other herbicides, pesticides, & funguscides) & GMOs


To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing", visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup


https://bit.ly/DetoxRodupup

Find me on Instagram at

https://INSTAGRAM.COM/GLYPHOSATEGUY


3 chronic stress & H. Pylori bad bacteria

4 not getting any or enough unfiltered sunlight on your belly

To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:


https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies

5 excessive simple sugar consumption

6 not getting enough quality & quantity of sleep. View my e-Guide, "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" @ any of

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems


https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

7 man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (EMFs) which breaks down both the blood-brain-barrier & gut lining

Learn about the harms of invisible EMFs at any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFForDummies

Learn about the harms of man-made blue light by visiting

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

OR

https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies


8 nutrient deficiencies (glycine/collagen, L-glutamine, Vitamins A, E, & B5, zinc, others)

To view my e-Guide, "The World's Most Nutrient-Dense Foods & Cost-Effective Supplements," visit

https://tinyurl.com/MaximumNutritionList

9 low vitamin D3 levels. BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDlamp

(commercial-use model also available)

To get a discount on this & higher-ticket items, enter code:

DANNY


To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags & down, enter code:

howtodieofnothing

Learn more @ any of the below:


https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova

Learn all about HORMONE D at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies

10 heavy metals (for an FDA-registered medical device that can throw-off far-infrared light up to 6" into your body to dislodge more toxins stored in fatty tissue w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal Biomat, visit


https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

11 not enough movement (to move your lymphatic fluid by jumping on a mini-trampoline, visit my shortened Needak affiliate link @

https://tinyurl.com/SoftRebounder

12 low stomach acid. Supplement w/ 1 or more capsules of hydrochloric (HCL) acid w/ or w/o pepsin or just drink organic apple cider vinegar (ACV).


To get $10 off your first order with Instacart which as sellers who sell ACV, visit

https://tinyurl.com/10offInstacart

13 having more bad gut bacteria than beneficial ones (gut dysbiosis)


14 Candida

15 antibiotic use

16 chronic dehydration

Learn all about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration at:

https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of

tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies


17 fasting

18 non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. For a FAR SAFer & not deadly option to relieve pain, sit or lie-down on https://Bio-mats.com/danny




19 food allergies &/or insensitivities




20 premature birth




21 drinking alcohol




22 cancer radiation therapy. For a FAR SAFER alternative, learn about hyperthermia/thermotherapy @


https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer & https://Bio-mats.com/danny or https://Biomats.com/danny-Tseng



Keywords
glyphosateroundupgut healthgut dysbiosishow to heal leaky gutleaky gut cures
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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