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The sudden change - everything in an instant
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300 views • February 02, 2022
Just another drum session with Bindernowski
We know how wicked men changed the known world in almost no time...
But there is ONE (Yeshua), who can change everything in an instant!
Will He do it or will He let this world go down the drain?
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
We know how wicked men changed the known world in almost no time...
But there is ONE (Yeshua), who can change everything in an instant!
Will He do it or will He let this world go down the drain?
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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