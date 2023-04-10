Create New Account
Stepparenting Done Well Leads to Redemption and Restoration Says Family Therapist Ron Deal
Counter Culture Mom
Published a day ago |

Over 40 percent of American families today are blended, and shockingly a high number of couples in these blended families will eventually divorce. Ron Deal is the director of FamilyLife Blended and a leading authority on how to wisely step-parent through the ups and downs of nontraditional family structures. Kids who grow up in a broken home have a harder time cultivating healthy, lasting marriages when they grow up, but a stepfamily done well can be a redemptive move in the lives of both parents and children. Stepparenting comes with its own unique set of challenges, but Ron has incredible resources that help couples walk through that journey together and achieve stability and harmony for everyone.



TAKEAWAYS


Blended families are all around us - it’s essential to learn how to connect with them and help them when possible


50 percent of kids today will have a stepparent during their lifetime


A new marriage cannot replace or repair what has been lost 


Stepfamilies done right can help with healing and restoration to those who have experienced a lot of grief



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Book the Pop Culture Purge Tour: http://bit.ly/3zCmGOe

FamilyLife Blended Video: https://bit.ly/3lHW3UC 

The Smart StepFamily Book: https://amzn.to/3MjLiTe

Building Love Together in Blended Families Book: https://amzn.to/3KdnBJQ

Blended and Blessed Conference: http://bit.ly/3ZGyidr


🔗 CONNECT WITH RON DEAL

Website: https://rondeal.org/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RonLDeal 


🔗 CONNECT WITH FAMILY LIFE BLENDED

Website: http://bit.ly/43190to

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/familylifeblended/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/familylifeblended/  

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FamilyLifeBlended 


🔗 CONNECT WITH SMART STEPFAMILIES

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmartStepfamilies/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
healthdivorcerestorationresourcesrelationshipsredemptionblended familiesstep parentingfamily therapistron dealbroken homes

