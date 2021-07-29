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This is the Most Devastating Video on the Internet • Split Screen of Hunter Smoking a Crack Pipe as Slow Joe Brags About Severe Punishment for Drug Crimes (2021-7-28)
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200 views • July 29, 2021
The split-screen in the video shows Hunter Biden smoking a crack pipe and Joe Biden bragging about severe punishment for drug crimes. The hypocrisy is rich on this one because no law enforcement has put Hunter in prison because he is above the law. But his dad put thousands of black men in prison for what his own son does all day.
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