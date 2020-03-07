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Computer Build Components for 2020: Great DIY System for Under $1,000
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30 views • March 07, 2020
Featuring the Ryzen 2600X 3.6 GHz processor, 16 Gigabytes DRAM (memory), NVIDIA graphics card, 250 Gigabyte SSD (Solid State Drive) and excellent case with plenty of cooling fan options (in addition to the two fans already included in it). Top-notch components for a "budget" price (personal opinion). In this video, I take you through each part ordered via Amazon and explain a few things along the way.
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