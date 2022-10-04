Create New Account
Two-State Solution | He Just Did It!!! Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid Calls for Two-State Israel Solution
Watch the Original Full Length Video Post by Watchman On the Wall 88: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7C6scUUsHBo

Watch the Full Length Presentation of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to the United Nations General Assembly - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WlDmrnRUCg

"3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.4 But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief." - 1st Thessalonians 5:3

"“27 And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.” - Daniel 9:27

israelprime ministertwo state solutionclay clarkthrivetime show

