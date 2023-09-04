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4-09-23 Sunday morning Pastor Serino "He Is Risen" sermon at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik, Alaska.
We invite you to join us each week in our services! Text 406-770-0143 for a ride to church at
1617 Okpik Street. We have services at 11 am and 6 pm on Sunday, Sunday
school for kids at 1:00 pm, and teen youth group at 3:30 pm. Wednesday
prayer service is at 7 pm, and Faith Bible Institute classes on Friday night at
7 pm. https://fbiclass.com/. We look forward to seeing you!