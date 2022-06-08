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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JUNE 8, 2022
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150 views • June 08, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JUNE 8, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sZjQEpNt8Rs2/
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https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
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Its a Truther Chat where people dont just endlessly spam links at each other. Although you can if you wish lol
A Place to Call Home
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https://ussanews.com/2022/06/07/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-update-as-of-june-8-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Wed. 8 June 2022 Compiled Wed. 8 June 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.” If U Know, U Know.Be PreparedAny Moment Now.Ready to Go!…General| USSA News #separator_saThe Tea Party's Front Page. | Slowly, our freedoms are being chipped away with, "We know better..." justification as its hammer and chisel.
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Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Wed. 8 June 2022
Compiled Wed. 8 June 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
If U Know, U Know.
Be Prepared
Any Moment Now.
Ready to Go!
…General Patton (Q)
“Simple, Small and Quiet”
March 28, 2021 (Live Stream) | Music & The Spoken Word – YouTube
This big world is made up of billions of individuals, each with a heart, feelings and desires – and all who could make a difference in the world by showing that we care. So often that which is simple, small and quiet has the most profound effect on another’s heart. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, makes the world a kinder place.
Judy Note: It’s Show Time!
All countries were on High Alert.
Something Big was Coming. All the right people are scared, very scared. It’s Show Time! …White Hats
“Let’s finish what we started. Are you ready?”…The Donald
On Tues. 7 June 2022 Biden declared a state of emergency in the USA because of the threat of a shortage of power generation capacity for consumers and disruptions in energy markets. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/06/06/declaration-of-emergency-and-authorization-for-temporary-extensions-of-time-and-duty-free-importation-of-solar-cells-and-modules-from-southeast-asia/
The DS fiat US Dollar was beginning to be worthless and could no longer be used for International Trade. Banks around the world were being shut down. High level Banking execs were either under investigation, or arrested and charged with treasonous crimes.
To date this year there have been 56+ plants that manufactured food which had been destroyed, mainly by fire.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sZjQEpNt8Rs2/
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Come Joine Our Telegram Group!
Its a Truther Chat where people dont just endlessly spam links at each other. Although you can if you wish lol
A Place to Call Home
https://t.me/+EA4JuiZuokFjY2E5
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
https://ussanews.com/2022/06/07/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-update-as-of-june-8-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Wed. 8 June 2022 Compiled Wed. 8 June 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.” If U Know, U Know.Be PreparedAny Moment Now.Ready to Go!…General| USSA News #separator_saThe Tea Party's Front Page. | Slowly, our freedoms are being chipped away with, "We know better..." justification as its hammer and chisel.
Print Friendly and PDF
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Wed. 8 June 2022
Compiled Wed. 8 June 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
If U Know, U Know.
Be Prepared
Any Moment Now.
Ready to Go!
…General Patton (Q)
“Simple, Small and Quiet”
March 28, 2021 (Live Stream) | Music & The Spoken Word – YouTube
This big world is made up of billions of individuals, each with a heart, feelings and desires – and all who could make a difference in the world by showing that we care. So often that which is simple, small and quiet has the most profound effect on another’s heart. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, makes the world a kinder place.
Judy Note: It’s Show Time!
All countries were on High Alert.
Something Big was Coming. All the right people are scared, very scared. It’s Show Time! …White Hats
“Let’s finish what we started. Are you ready?”…The Donald
On Tues. 7 June 2022 Biden declared a state of emergency in the USA because of the threat of a shortage of power generation capacity for consumers and disruptions in energy markets. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/06/06/declaration-of-emergency-and-authorization-for-temporary-extensions-of-time-and-duty-free-importation-of-solar-cells-and-modules-from-southeast-asia/
The DS fiat US Dollar was beginning to be worthless and could no longer be used for International Trade. Banks around the world were being shut down. High level Banking execs were either under investigation, or arrested and charged with treasonous crimes.
To date this year there have been 56+ plants that manufactured food which had been destroyed, mainly by fire.
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