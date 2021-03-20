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Jolly Green Jiants - "LIVE @ Full Circle Records 08-30-1997" - Music Video
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10 views • March 20, 2021
The Jolly Green Jiants are a South Jersey/Philadelphia area band who's music style is a blend of 60's pop rock & 70's punk
Website: www.johnnypopstarluv.com
Johnny Popstar - singer/guitar
Eddie "Spaghetti" Toal - lead guitar
Paul "Lagoon" Taylor - bass
Bobby "Alucard" Taylor - drums
Website: www.johnnypopstarluv.com
Johnny Popstar - singer/guitar
Eddie "Spaghetti" Toal - lead guitar
Paul "Lagoon" Taylor - bass
Bobby "Alucard" Taylor - drums
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