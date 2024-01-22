Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022





Locals Questions Answered 5 Jan 2024





What do you think about having feelings of superiority and disdain for most strangers? When I'm walking around at Walmart for example I will often find myself making commentary in my head about how much of a disaster most of these peoples' lives must be, given their appearance (and the controllability of it). Just going by their obscene weight, lack of hygiene, generally sickly appearance, or the fact they have tattoos, piercings, a tacky outfit showing way too much skin, etc., I feel like I can assume most people's personal lives are a mess and that I would get bored after 5 minutes in conversation with any one of them if I stopped and said hi. I don't know why but I feel drawn to a sense of comfort about being deeper and less impulsive than all these other people. It's something I wish didn't occupy my mind so much and I fear it could also make me anti-social.





Transcript: https://freedomain.com/why-you-scorn-people-transcript/