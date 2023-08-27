🚨 BREAKING !! EMERGENCY SIRENS ARE SOUNDING OFF AS A LEVEL 3 EVACUATION ORDER HAS BEEN ISSUED !!

📌 Kaanapali | Hawaii





Emergency sirens are sounding off as a Level 3 Evacuation Order has been Issued for a Approaching Brush Fire.





Emergency Sirens are sounding as the Maui Emergency Management Agency has issued a Level 3 evacuation order for kaanapali in West Maui, Hawai due to a Approaching Brush Fire.





Multiple firefighters are on the scene battling the fire officials are advising everyone to evacuate and stay clear of the area until it is safe to return officials say residents will be informed when they can return home, and the traffic is also being stopped. The brush fire is happening less than five miles north of Lahaina.





SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





Shared from and subscribe to:

99percent

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/