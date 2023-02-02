Francis Hunt Shares A View From The Market Sniper's Nest

My guest in this episode is Francis Hunt. Francis did his MBA through Bond University Australia and is also known for his Macro Economic views with special reference to the Western Nations sovereign debt situations and the fallout this could cause with reference to Inflation and possible future social upheaval and unrest. The associated Income distribution disparities being amplified have strong potential social consequences.
He says he is ‘Suffering from attention to Deficits Syndrome’ as an explanation for his concerns on the Western Worlds sovereign debt position. He has specific opinions on how best for families and individuals to protect their wealth from the fallout I anticipate. ‘You set the nature of society according to the behaviour you incentivise’. This is one of his maxims and Francis believes short term incentives and powerful insider groups, lobbyists and big corporates have contributed to an imbalanced global community, that represent the few at the expense of the masses.
He has spoken about his dream of a far more equitable Economic and Political structure, to replace and overturn the Insider, lobbyist, ‘big corporate’ and political elite whose interests have been sacrosanct.
From this it is clear he sees and considers the Taxpayer funded Bailouts in an exceptionally poor light and the moral hazard and priorities implied therein make me deeply uncomfortable. He is futurist in terms of his thinking style, believing different scenario outcomes can be mentally modelled and prepared for, by setting the time aside for this activity.
Interview Links:
Market Sniper https://themarketsniper.com/
Grab My Book:
The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches
Subscribe To The Best Cashflow Niches™ Newsletter: www.cashflowninja.com/bestniches
Join My Inner Circle & Mastermind Cashflow Nirvana www.cashflowninja.com/nirvana
Episode Sponsors:
Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com
The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com
Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com - password “penumbra”
Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com
Connect With Us:
Website: http://cashflowninja.com
Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mclaubscher/cashflow-ninja/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9
Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/cashflowninja/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher
Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja
Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja
Biggerpockets: https://www.biggerpockets.com/users/mclaubscher
Medium: https://medium.com/@mclaubscher
Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.