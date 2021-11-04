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Back to 1938 - your papers please -
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30 views • November 04, 2021
American TV producer and best-selling author Wayne Allyn Root publishes a commentary he calls "the most important thing he has ever written" on 9 August 2021. He finds himself transported back to 1938 ...
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