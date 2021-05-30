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WEEKLY DEATHS IN 89 COUNTRIES AFTER COVID-19 ”VACCINES"
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90 views • May 30, 2021
They told us these gene therapy injection "vaccines" would be 95% effective. Here's the reality in 89 countries. How about if we had done NOTHING. That would have been great in comparison.
Mirrored from Joel Smalley at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSrc_s2Gqfw
Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC46BCRKLaqwL4oi_2eqvlCA
Mirrored from Joel Smalley at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSrc_s2Gqfw
Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC46BCRKLaqwL4oi_2eqvlCA
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