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Traditional to Holistic with Dr. Amanda Thiry and Carolyn Greenleaf
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31 views • June 29, 2021
This is a great show with a guest who experienced a common trend. Like many in the holistic field, Dr. Amanda Thiry’s journey began in traditional medicine. Then, constant frustration toward the lack of real results, Amanda switch to the holistic field. Now, solutions are common, and her practice continues to evolve with new discoveries.
We discuss Amanda’s journey, the basis of holistic healing, including the body, mind connection.
Dr. Amanda Thiry, DC, BSN, BS,
CEO of Midwest Allery Relief
www.MidwestAllergyRelief.com
[email protected]
We discuss Amanda’s journey, the basis of holistic healing, including the body, mind connection.
Dr. Amanda Thiry, DC, BSN, BS,
CEO of Midwest Allery Relief
www.MidwestAllergyRelief.com
[email protected]
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