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Shopping centre gets gatecrashed - Freedom Protest 29.05.21
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50 views • May 30, 2021
Westfields in Shepherds Bush gets gatecrashed. Some actually managed to get inside through another door.There was a heavy police presence and scuffles with police can be seen.
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