Jonny Hodl: Escaping COVID1984 in México
Geopolitics & Empire
Published 18 hours ago |

Jonny Hodl discusses his escape from COVID1984 to México and how with the Great Reset all bets are off and there's no telling what sort of tyranny tomorrow may bring. We discuss the deteriorating economic situation, Bitcoin, the cashless society, México, and more.


About Jonny Hodl

Jonny Hodl is a freedom maximalist and host of The Staying Free Podcast where he conducts fireside chats with friends and allies of the growing counterculture of sovereign individuals..


Keywords
bitcoinmexicolatin americatechnocracycovid1984great resetcbdcs

