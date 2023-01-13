Jonny Hodl: Escaping COVID1984 in México

Jonny Hodl discusses his escape from COVID1984 to México and how with the Great Reset all bets are off and there's no telling what sort of tyranny tomorrow may bring. We discuss the deteriorating economic situation, Bitcoin, the cashless society, México, and more.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
The Staying Free Podcast Linktree https://linktr.ee/jonnyhodl
Jonny Hodl Twitter https://twitter.com/jonnyhodl
Staying Free Podcast Twitter https://twitter.com/stayingfreepod
About Jonny Hodl
Jonny Hodl is a freedom maximalist and host of The Staying Free Podcast where he conducts fireside chats with friends and allies of the growing counterculture of sovereign individuals..
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.