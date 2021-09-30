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IS CHINA ABOUT TO DEMAND PAYMENT ON U.S. DEBT? JOURNALIST BENJAMIN FULFORD REPORTS FROM ASIA
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422 views • September 30, 2021
Benjamin Fulford states that the Joe Biden administration has surrendered to China, and that there is a powerful Asian Secret Society that is trying to stop him.
Original source: https://benjaminfulford.net/2021/09/16/september-12th-2021-benjamin-fulford-report/
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/is-there-an-asian-secret-society-planning-to-take-down-the-west-and-the-rockefeller-rothschild-empire/
Original source: https://benjaminfulford.net/2021/09/16/september-12th-2021-benjamin-fulford-report/
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/is-there-an-asian-secret-society-planning-to-take-down-the-west-and-the-rockefeller-rothschild-empire/
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