SUNDAY LONG LIVE RADIO 📻🍷🍇 REA'S VINEYARD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 2 months ago

No need for links today - VfB's gonna go off


If you caught Handsome Truth's appearance on the Four Amigos, then you know that Gary D. Loaninburg has an estranged cousin named Murry Gotbucks - he sent him a box of foreskins...but I digress


ARE YOU IDIOT EFFETE BASTARD SCUMBAGS REALLY THIS BLOODY STUPID?!?


FIFTY MIGRANTS BLOW YOUR COVER?!?


FIDDY FRIGGIN' PEEPO😁


😱O MAH GERD😱


Consider this:


These nitwits all reside in palatial estates...so you're seriously telling me that none of these MENSA members figured out that this was a bait, and said, "Hey, just send 'em to my place! I'm about to have a ROMAN ORGY in that sucker in a week! May as well break it in..." or SOMETHING OTHER THAN PANICKING


w e w😰


So...I'm pushing the 'vineyard' narrative for as long as it's noteworthy


WE HAVE THE ADVANTAGE NOW - THERE'S NO WAY WE LOSE THIS, FRIENDS💯


UNLESS WE GIVE UP


I DON'T HEAR ANY QUITTERS OUT THERE🤨


🏆LET'S GO, CHAMP!🏆


Here's a Link To The "Conspiratorium Consultants" Lep & Jami. https://player.fm/series/3364675


https://www.sustainable-markets.org/terra-carta/


Joss the BOSS and Simon Roche also appeared today

https://dlive.tv/WTFR

https://suidlanders.org/


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/federal-appeals-court-upholds-controversial-texas-social-media-law-restricting-content-moderation/ar-AA11V11Y

Keywords
noahide lawswbn324hypocrisyrea bowsimon rochemarthas vineyardwtfrsunday long livejoss the bosstwo-tiered societysllrmigrants vineyardisland paradise

