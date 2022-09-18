SUNDAY LONG LIVE RADIO 📻🍷🍇 REA'S VINEYARD

No need for links today - VfB's gonna go off
If you caught Handsome Truth's appearance on the Four Amigos, then you know that Gary D. Loaninburg has an estranged cousin named Murry Gotbucks - he sent him a box of foreskins...but I digress
ARE YOU IDIOT EFFETE BASTARD SCUMBAGS REALLY THIS BLOODY STUPID?!?
FIFTY MIGRANTS BLOW YOUR COVER?!?
FIDDY FRIGGIN' PEEPO😁
😱O MAH GERD😱
Consider this:
These nitwits all reside in palatial estates...so you're seriously telling me that none of these MENSA members figured out that this was a bait, and said, "Hey, just send 'em to my place! I'm about to have a ROMAN ORGY in that sucker in a week! May as well break it in..." or SOMETHING OTHER THAN PANICKING
w e w😰
So...I'm pushing the 'vineyard' narrative for as long as it's noteworthy
WE HAVE THE ADVANTAGE NOW - THERE'S NO WAY WE LOSE THIS, FRIENDS💯
UNLESS WE GIVE UP
I DON'T HEAR ANY QUITTERS OUT THERE🤨
🏆LET'S GO, CHAMP!🏆
Here's a Link To The "Conspiratorium Consultants" Lep & Jami. https://player.fm/series/3364675
https://www.sustainable-markets.org/terra-carta/
Joss the BOSS and Simon Roche also appeared today
https://dlive.tv/WTFR
https://suidlanders.org/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/federal-appeals-court-upholds-controversial-texas-social-media-law-restricting-content-moderation/ar-AA11V11Y
