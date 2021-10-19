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Fertility & the jab
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347 views • October 19, 2021
planetlockdown, October 13, 2021
In this brief segment Michael Yeadon addresses his possible effect the Covid vaccines could have female fertility. In the fall of 2020 he co wrote a letter to the European regulatory authority outlining these concerns and was ignored. He also covers some of the basic issues around uninformed involvement in medical procedures and the broader ethical issue surrounding the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. A must watch for the fully informed citizen.
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In this brief segment Michael Yeadon addresses his possible effect the Covid vaccines could have female fertility. In the fall of 2020 he co wrote a letter to the European regulatory authority outlining these concerns and was ignored. He also covers some of the basic issues around uninformed involvement in medical procedures and the broader ethical issue surrounding the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. A must watch for the fully informed citizen.
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/
Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews:
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/lists/?p=subscribe
Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
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