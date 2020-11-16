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NEW DMSO PRODUCTS - A UNIQUE WAY OF TREATING CANCER
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481 views • November 16, 2020
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In this video we dive into holistic cancer therapy with a focus on breast and prostate cancer. We learn how cancer develops in the body and on which levels we need to address it in order to heal ourselves using the unique DMSO products Breastamisin, Prostamisin and Vivid Artemisin.
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us for more information: https://lyranara.info/contact/
In this video we dive into holistic cancer therapy with a focus on breast and prostate cancer. We learn how cancer develops in the body and on which levels we need to address it in order to heal ourselves using the unique DMSO products Breastamisin, Prostamisin and Vivid Artemisin.
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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