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Oil and Gas Companies Are Looking To Replace People That Have Taken the Vaccination Because It Is Believed They Will Be Dead in About Three Years.
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327 views • June 17, 2021
Many oil and gas companies believe that their employees that have taken the COVID Vaccine (MRNA Shot) will have to be replaced within three years or so. The thought is that employees that have taken the COVID Vaccine( MRNA Shot) will have a life expectancy of about 3-4 years. The process of replacing those that will be sick and dying is called succession.
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