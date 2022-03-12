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360° Archive Compilation Of All Known Video Of 9/11 South Tower Impact (New 2022 Footage)
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104 views • March 12, 2022
Let me know in the comments if you think the planes are CGI or not and your reasoning.
There are also a lot of these videos where no plane can be seen and the building just blows up. These videos can be seen here: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/911Allangles-1:b It's possible that they were removed with video editing. Further analysis is warranted
There are also a lot of these videos where no plane can be seen and the building just blows up. These videos can be seen here: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/911Allangles-1:b It's possible that they were removed with video editing. Further analysis is warranted
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