Dutch European MEP speaking out against the dangers of the e-ID

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TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH https://bit.ly/universaltruth_realinternational_tv Catholic priest jailed for more than 10 years for plying 15-year-old boy with alcohol and raping him https://bit.ly/3QmHSyN
Feds Launch Criminal Probe of Wells Fargo Hiring Practices https://bit.ly/39jBsQa
Same drugs used to castrate pedophiles now being handed out to children to make them “trans” https://bit.ly/3aSnzZJ
Biden’s Homeland Secretary Lied About Disinformation Board: Whistleblower Documents https://bit.ly/3xlOpkC
Shanghai Returns To Lockdown For Mass Testing Just Days After Reopening https://bit.ly/3xjYjmF
British Overseas Territory Hits out at ‘Reckless’ UNHCR Over Human Trafficking https://bit.ly/3mIVIh7
EXCLUSIVE: “Yielding of Sovereignty Is Considered the Crime of High Treason” – https://bit.ly/3aYvK73
Setback for Bill Gates: Sweden cancels his controversial project to dim the Sun https://bit.ly/3H8Bffi
TWO New Studies Show Link Between Incurable, Degenerative Brain Disease Covid-19 Vaccine https://bit.ly/3zvaFep
Former Australian Olympic swimming team physio accused of child sex offences https://bit.ly/3MA8Gsk
NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with shingles. https://bit.ly/3tsEOap
Bannon Subpoenas Pelosi, Jan. 6 Committee In Contempt Case https://bit.ly/3aH0PeZ
Military Aircraft Believed To Be Carrying Nuclear Material Crashes In California, Multiple People Killed https://bit.ly/3NCvusv
DeSantis Goes OFF, Overrules Biden's Tyranny - ‘Totally Off His Rocker To Be Doing That’ https://bit.ly/3NxU9yA
House Democrat Proposes 1,000 Percent Tax Increase On 'Assault Weapons' https://bit.ly/3Q6qmPb
"Ticking Timebomb": 500,000 UK Small Businesses Could Imminently Go Bust https://bit.ly/3mkKcbA
Teacher Who Sodomized 7-Yr-Old, Infected w/ AIDS Gets 50 Years https://bit.ly/3O0BnzQ
5 soldiers collapse outside St Paul’s Cathedral as Royal Family arrive https://bit.ly/3x7DMlq
Former NYPD Commissioner: Texas School Massacre Was a Deep State Operation https://bit.ly/3M5Zyv7
Hitlers Daughters and Grandson https://bit.ly/3PVaBu9
Hillary's Russian Disinfo _ Trump Alfa-Bank Conspiracy Theory https://bit.ly/3t8XRGJ
GENERAL SECRETARY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACCELERATE AGENDA 2030 https://bit.ly/3afSKOv
CLINTON BODY COUNT KEEPS GROWING.. https://bit.ly/3ac6PMI
Chinese Police tape man up during lockdown. https://bit.ly/3zbC5WD
Nancy Pelosi's husband killed his older brother in a 1957 car accident. https://bit.ly/3925FmP
DOJ asks court to reverse rule lifting for masks on public transportation https://bit.ly/3t8cREQ
All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports https://bit.ly/3PTgE2m
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