Trump spox vows 'consequences' for Level 4 states with US 'hostages' - Venezuela is a Level 4 state
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
41 views • 1 day ago

Trump vows 'consequences' for Level 4 states with US 'hostages'.

Venezuela is a Level 4 state.

Adding more found:

Colombian prez blasts Pentagon 'murder' of entire Venezuelan boat 

Trump says all onboard 'Maduro narco-terrorists' 

Colombian President Petro calls it 'a murder anywhere in the world' & that such boat encounters are handled with arrests not lethal force

Venezuela questions the authenticity of Trump's post & suggests it may be AI

Does US actually want Venezuelan oil not cartels?

More from media: 

TRUMP WEIGHS MILITARY STRIKES INSIDE VENEZUELA TARGETING DRUG CARTELS

President Trump is considering direct military action against cartel operations within Venezuelan territory, CNN reports, citing sources.

According to them, Tuesday's strike on a drug boat was just the beginning — part of a broader campaign against Nicolas Maduro.

politicseventswarcurrent
Related videos
More from Brighteon
