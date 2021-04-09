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Exclusive: Ted Nugent Leaks Secrets of the Universe with Alex Jones
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273 views • April 09, 2021
Ted Nugent of http://tednugent.com and his son Rocco Nugent join The Alex Jones Show to attack the antihuman agenda of the left. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606f5b4e440a1c1148592ee3
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