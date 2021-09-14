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Why the War on our Blood
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254 views • September 14, 2021
We show how these vaccines tie into quantum computing and AI. Can they control your thoughts, tie you to the internet of things, track you, and corrupt your blood. What does God's Word say about the blood and why would Satan want to destroy it. What does Pharmacia mean in the Bible? Why is Amazon's terms of service talking about a Zombie apocalypse.
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Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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