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20 MORE Long-Lasting Frugal, Pantry Staples
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3564 views • March 28, 2022
Here are 20 MORE long-lasting, frugal pantry staples. Last week, we shared 10 items for your emergency pantry with incredibly long shelf life. This week …. We do it again. Here are 20 MORE items that we stock with “relatively” long shelf lives. We show you each item (taken straight from our pantry shelves) and tell you why each is important to have in your home.
00:00 - Introduction
02:09 - Canned Olives
02:27 - Dried Fruit
03:30 - Chia Seeds
04:13 - Hard Liquor
08:43 - Soy Sauce
09:17 - Mustard
10:00 - Sugar
10:52 - Instant Coffee
11:09 - Corn Starch
13:06 - Bullion Cubes
13:35 - Cocoa Powder
15:00 - Powdered Peanut Butter
15:15 - Rolled Oats
15:39 - Tomato Paste
15:49 - Teas
// SUBSCRIBE:
//TIP JAR: Want to send us a special "Thank You" for our content? Here's our PayPal email address: [email protected]
//TO WATCH NEXT:
o Our "Top 10" Pantry Supply List: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNKqO...
o How to Find Bulk Food in Your Area: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lhR4...
o Has the Price of Bulk Food Gone Up?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VnG4...
o How to Buy and Store Bulk Food: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGT7f...
// FREE RESOURCE
Pantry Stock Up Workbook: https://underthemedian.com/pantry-sto...
//SHOP OUR COURSES!
• Menu Planning Made Easy: https://underthemedian.com/menu-plann...
• Debt-Free Christmas Binder: https://underthemedian.com/debt-free-...
• Personal Finance Planner: https://underthemedian.com/yearly-fin...
• Home Energy Savings Guide:https://underthemedian.com/home-energ...
• Teaching Children a Biblical View of Money: https://underthemedian.com/biblical-f...
//CAMERA GEAR USED:
○ Microphones-
Shure Microphones to plug into a mixer: (Great for interviews):
https://amzn.to/3eUMuKl
Blue Yeti mic with stand (Our favorite mic for Live Broadcasts) -
https://amzn.to/3pgEEiA
○ Studio lights - https://amzn.to/3pdgq8V
//TOOLS & SERVICES WE RECOMMEND:
○ Graphic Artist: Our Logo design is by: Sarah Hallam, graphic artist:, contact her at: [email protected].
○ Discount and Coupon Browser Extensions:
* Honey: (Coupon Browser Extension)
https://www.joinhoney.com/ref/m7n46co
* Rakuten: (Cash Back!) https://www.rakuten.com/r/HOPEWA158?e...
* Ibotta: (Earn cash back on groceries!) https://ibotta.risj.net/P2JJz
○ Mailerlite - https://www.mailerlite.com/invite/538...
//COME SAY HI!
Our website: https://underthemedian.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/underthemedian/
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/underthemed...
//ABOUT:
We're Hope and Larry and we raised our four sons, debt-free, including paying cash for our home (when our salary averaged less than $40,000). For tips on saving money, budgeting, paying off debt, and setting goals (while living with a spirit of joy and abundance), subscribe to us here on YouTube and visit us at our website and on social media.
DISCLAIMER: Links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that we provide we may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting our channel so we can continue to provide you with free content each week!
We are not medical doctors, medical professionals, dieticians, or nutritionists. All content found on this YouTube Channel were created solely for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or proper nutritional advice. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have watched on this video. Use caution when following instructions in this video. The creator and publisher of this video will not be held responsible for any adverse effects that may arise from the use of any method on this channel.
//CONTACT:
For all inquiries, please use this email: [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
Under the Median
https://www.youtube.com/c/UndertheMedian/videos
00:00 - Introduction
02:09 - Canned Olives
02:27 - Dried Fruit
03:30 - Chia Seeds
04:13 - Hard Liquor
08:43 - Soy Sauce
09:17 - Mustard
10:00 - Sugar
10:52 - Instant Coffee
11:09 - Corn Starch
13:06 - Bullion Cubes
13:35 - Cocoa Powder
15:00 - Powdered Peanut Butter
15:15 - Rolled Oats
15:39 - Tomato Paste
15:49 - Teas
// SUBSCRIBE:
//TIP JAR: Want to send us a special "Thank You" for our content? Here's our PayPal email address: [email protected]
//TO WATCH NEXT:
o Our "Top 10" Pantry Supply List: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNKqO...
o How to Find Bulk Food in Your Area: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lhR4...
o Has the Price of Bulk Food Gone Up?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VnG4...
o How to Buy and Store Bulk Food: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGT7f...
// FREE RESOURCE
Pantry Stock Up Workbook: https://underthemedian.com/pantry-sto...
//SHOP OUR COURSES!
• Menu Planning Made Easy: https://underthemedian.com/menu-plann...
• Debt-Free Christmas Binder: https://underthemedian.com/debt-free-...
• Personal Finance Planner: https://underthemedian.com/yearly-fin...
• Home Energy Savings Guide:https://underthemedian.com/home-energ...
• Teaching Children a Biblical View of Money: https://underthemedian.com/biblical-f...
//CAMERA GEAR USED:
○ Microphones-
Shure Microphones to plug into a mixer: (Great for interviews):
https://amzn.to/3eUMuKl
Blue Yeti mic with stand (Our favorite mic for Live Broadcasts) -
https://amzn.to/3pgEEiA
○ Studio lights - https://amzn.to/3pdgq8V
//TOOLS & SERVICES WE RECOMMEND:
○ Graphic Artist: Our Logo design is by: Sarah Hallam, graphic artist:, contact her at: [email protected].
○ Discount and Coupon Browser Extensions:
* Honey: (Coupon Browser Extension)
https://www.joinhoney.com/ref/m7n46co
* Rakuten: (Cash Back!) https://www.rakuten.com/r/HOPEWA158?e...
* Ibotta: (Earn cash back on groceries!) https://ibotta.risj.net/P2JJz
○ Mailerlite - https://www.mailerlite.com/invite/538...
//COME SAY HI!
Our website: https://underthemedian.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/underthemedian/
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/underthemed...
//ABOUT:
We're Hope and Larry and we raised our four sons, debt-free, including paying cash for our home (when our salary averaged less than $40,000). For tips on saving money, budgeting, paying off debt, and setting goals (while living with a spirit of joy and abundance), subscribe to us here on YouTube and visit us at our website and on social media.
DISCLAIMER: Links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that we provide we may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting our channel so we can continue to provide you with free content each week!
We are not medical doctors, medical professionals, dieticians, or nutritionists. All content found on this YouTube Channel were created solely for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or proper nutritional advice. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have watched on this video. Use caution when following instructions in this video. The creator and publisher of this video will not be held responsible for any adverse effects that may arise from the use of any method on this channel.
//CONTACT:
For all inquiries, please use this email: [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
Under the Median
https://www.youtube.com/c/UndertheMedian/videos
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