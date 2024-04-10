Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FBI ☭ 'DID WHAT WE WANTED' WITH ALEX JONES ₪ 'TOOK HIS MONEY AWAY...CHOP HIS LEGS OFF'
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
511 Subscribers
56 views
Published 18 hours ago

BREAKING: CIA Officer/Former FBI Boasts “Can Put Anyone in Jail…Set ’Em Up!” “We Call It a Nudge”


FBI “Did What We Wanted” with Alex Jones @RealAlexJones; “Took His Money Away” “Chop His Legs Off”


Estimates 20 Undercover FBI Agents at J6, Works with Some of Them Now at CIA


FBI Uses “Embellished” News, “Fake Social Media” to “Really Get People Mad”


Source: https://twitter.com/SoundInvestig/status/1777697750764658927

Keywords
alex jonesinfowarsfbiciafinancesracketeeringhomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackomg mediagavin oblennis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket