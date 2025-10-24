Five Weapons. One Target: Your Liberty.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Anti-Federalists weren't just arguing politics; they were issuing dire warnings for generations to come. They predicted the Constitution contained the seeds of tyranny that would lead to a corrupt aristocracy or monarchy. On this episode, we explore five of their specific predictions and ask the essential question: Were they right?
Path to Liberty: October 24, 2025