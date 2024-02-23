Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Unafraid to Be America First:  College Conservatives Go to CPAC
channel image
The New American
2319 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

The American university isn’t known for being a bastion of conservative and America First values, but that hasn’t deterred this group of University of Georgia college Republicans from proudly defending and spreading the principles and values that built this great nation. In this interview with Paul Dragu from CPAC, two young men talk about what brought them to the conservative conference, how they came to embrace America First values, their intellectual influences, and what older generations can do to help bring younger people into the fold.

Keywords
trumpstudentsuniversitycpaccpac2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket