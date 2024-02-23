Unafraid to Be America First:  College Conservatives Go to CPAC

The American university isn’t known for being a bastion of conservative and America First values, but that hasn’t deterred this group of University of Georgia college Republicans from proudly defending and spreading the principles and values that built this great nation. In this interview with Paul Dragu from CPAC, two young men talk about what brought them to the conservative conference, how they came to embrace America First values, their intellectual influences, and what older generations can do to help bring younger people into the fold.