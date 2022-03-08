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EGGS HATCHING BY THE MILLIONS IN THE HOST VACCINATED WITH THE PFIZER JAB
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575 views • March 08, 2022
As the plandemic continues to unfold, so does the devious plot and secret ingredients of the Pfizer jabs. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to expose the alleged parasitic hybrid entities within the Pfizer jab vials. Dr. Ruby goes in-depth regarding the behavior and composition of the Pfizer parasites, and the dangers people face from their injections
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