God the Rock and the Gospel in the Song of Moses

My commentary on the 2025 Ha'azinu torah portion.
Bible verses covered:
Deuteronomy 31:30; 32:1-4
1 Peter 2:21-22
Deuteronomy 32:13
Exodus 17:5-6
Deuteronomy 8:11, 15
John 4:13-14
Deuteronomy 32:15, 36-37
2 Samuel 22:1-3, 47, 51
Psalm 28:1, 8; 62:1-2, 6-7; 89:26
Acts 4:10-12
Deuteronomy 32:17-18
Colossians 1:15-17
Deuteronomy 32:30-31
2 Samuel 22:31-33
1 Samuel 2:1-2
Psalm 18:1-2, 31, 46
John 14:6
