This Video Is For Pastors

This video is Specifically for Pastors.
.
On another note:
I went out street preaching last evening on 30th March however, I will not be posting further videos on this as it has never been something I was led to do as it is not a show. I have only done the 2 recordings you see I have uploaded thus far on here since 2009. I have been led to go into villages so I have started that last evening.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.