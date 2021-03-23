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“THEY ARE ALMOST KIDNAPPING YOUR CHILD” from TheHighwire.com (Link in Notes)
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20 views • March 23, 2021
Watch Video HERE--> https://thehighwire.com/videos/they-are-almost-kidnapping-your-child/
“THEY ARE ALMOST KIDNAPPING YOUR CHILD”
In an unfathomable turn of events, Roy and Loretta Zimmerman’s first child was taken from them by the hospital for ten days, after mom tested positive for Covid. Listen to their heart-felt interview with Del, as they retell a story that is happening much too often around the country.
“THEY ARE ALMOST KIDNAPPING YOUR CHILD”
In an unfathomable turn of events, Roy and Loretta Zimmerman’s first child was taken from them by the hospital for ten days, after mom tested positive for Covid. Listen to their heart-felt interview with Del, as they retell a story that is happening much too often around the country.
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