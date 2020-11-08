Financial Reset Done to #Watermark Ballott Tracking and ARRESTS

Chinese embassy in Houston got caught burning fake ballots printed in Houston why Trump had it closed and the diplomats sent home.



While watching the interview with President Donald J. Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May ‘Old Glory’ was hanging in the fashion that our founders intended! For the first time, since I can recently remember our U.S. Flag was presented in the proper way, with no attached gold fringe!



As a veteran and a patriot, I consider this a very important sign as it is a sign of our Republic! It is also the sign that our President respects our flag, as to not alter it. The altering of the American flag, by adding the fringe, mutilates the flag and is against the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The Gold Fringe Flag Stands for no Nation and no Constitution. It stands for Admiralty Law! Not Constitutional law, not Common Law, but the law that has taken over our nation and court system! It represents Martial Law!



Martial Law Flag “Pursuant to 4 U.S.C. chapter 1, §§1, 2, & 3; Executive Order 10834, August 21, 1959; 24 F.R.6865; a military flag is a flag that resembles the regular flag of the United States, except that it has a YELLOW FRINGE border on three sides. The President of the United States designates this deviation from the regular flag, by executive order, and in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the military. The placing of a fringe on the national flag, the dimensions of the flag and the arrangement of the stars in the union are matters of detail not controlled by statute, but are within the discretion of the President as Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy.” 34 Ops. Atty. Gen. 83.



President, Dwight David Eisenhower, by Executive Order No.10834, signed on August 21, 1959, and printed in the Federal Register at 24 F.R. 6865, pursuant to law, stated that: “A military flag is a flag that resembles the regular flag of the United States, except that it has a yellow fringe border on three sides.”



Thank you President Trump for reclaiming our nation!



Very interesting take.



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