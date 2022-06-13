Russia: Europe Will Disappear if EU Gives Nukes to Ukraine

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Today’s TruNews with the first of the week chant, “Let’s have a nuclear war” news article. Poland’s former foreign affairs minister, who is now a member of the European Parliament, told a Ukrainian television channel that Western Europe has the right to arm Ukraine with nuclear warheads. Let’s see how that idea goes down in Moscow.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/13/22.