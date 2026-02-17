POSSIBLE SHIFTING OF THE TIMELINES... IF IRAN IS ATTACKED BY AMERICA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mailbag Show * 2.17.2025
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/defense-news/article-885948
TRUMP REMAINS FOCUSED ON...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-remains-focused-on-peaceful-diplomacy-with-iran-following-netanyahu-meeting
https://tass.com/politics/2087073
U.S./EUROPE DRIFING APART
https://www.rt.com/news/632598-us-europe-drifting-apart/
HOUSE PASSES SAVE AMERICA ACT
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-passes-gops-save-america-act
EPSTEIN FILES TRIGGER RESIGNATIONS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/epstein-files-trigger-high-profile-resignations
CONGRESSMAN BURCHETT RE: EPSTEIN FILES
https://joehoft.com/congressman-burchett-says-that-satanic-reports-epstein-files/
Augusto's websites...
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson