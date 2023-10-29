Create New Account
The Lone Zebra | Episode 005 | Don't Lose Heart
The Lone Zebra
My strong faith brought me through the hardest times in my life and this was no exception. I learned a lot as I ventured down the mental health path in the medical system. I discovered another way to take my “blues” away. It wasn’t an anti-depressive but something you may never expect. Check out the show notes at https://dianelalomia.substack.com for links to books, websites, etc. discussed on the show.

Keywords
vitamin ddepressionyogainfrared saunathe whole heart solutionjoel kahn md

