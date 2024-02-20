Charlie Robinson: Celeste Solum - FEMA's Climate Resettlement Plan
233 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
Keywords
geoengineeringfemaunited nationssmart metersclimate cultfederal emergency management agencysustainable development goalsclimate agendareorganizationcelestial reportshepards heartmacroaggressionslocal governmentsstandard form 424smoke detectors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos