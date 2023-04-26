Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Skyfall 2019: Pastor Nancy Odle "Out of the Darkness"
1 view
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

Pastor Nancy Odle and Crystal Roman share their stories of how Jesus took them out of the darkness and into His glorious light. Pastor Nancy teaches on her experience and struggles, and emphasized that to be an overcomer we must not stay silent!


"And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death." Revelation 12:11

Keywords
testimonydean odleskyfallnancy odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket