The Rules of Civility and Decent Behavior in Company and Conversation Written by George Washington

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover George Washington's 110 Rules of Civility—timeless etiquette and decent behavior from his own 1745 handwritten copybook. Explore these classic principles of respect, manners, and character that shaped America's first president. Perfect for modern leadership, personal growth, and polite society today.
Like if these rules still resonate, share with someone who values respect, subscribe for more historical wisdom, and comment your favorite rule below.
Read the Rules https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-rules-of-civility-and-decent
View the Authors Speaking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JMO9zpzOk&list=PLqHNJ4Ks3UubS1G967vLfT73x82ZJYmTH&index=9
Support at Buy Me A Coffee https://buymeacoffee.com/realfree
Real Free Books Merch and more https://realfreenews.com/store
#GeorgeWashington #RulesOfCivility #EtiquetteRules #HistoricalWisdom #TimelessManners
16:50End Screen