Decoding Trump’s Political Maneuvers | The Schaftlein Report Ep. 16

Escape the perpetual cycle of TimeShare entrapments and explore the beacon of hope for those ensnared by maintenance fees and stifling contracts. This episode is a lifeline cast into the turbulent seas of legal complexities, with a spotlight on the North Pole’s unique workplace culture, free of the current ‘woke’ rhetoric. Together with Drew Allen, we dissect the Colorado Supreme Court’s contentious decision that’s sending shockwaves through the political landscape, potentially sidelining candidates and questioning the integrity of our electoral process.









Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast version below!





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/KEPHDvAMPNEWS





Our Friends at Gold Gate Capital are there to help guide you through how gold and silver can protect your wealth and secure your financial future!

IRA/401K Investment Guide (goldgatecapital.com)





GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:

https://goldcare.com/TSR





Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at: https://rbls.us/NoToxins





To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666





Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at: http://www.GetAnAnnuity.com





To Purchase ASEA products Go To: https://shopasea.com/AMPNews

For ASEA information text Bridgette at 662-255-4971 to sign up for the free Q and A.





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews





GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:

https://goldcare.com/TSR





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Micronic Silver – The Very Best in Natural Health Care: https://micronicsilver.net/





Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY





Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)

Nationwide Local Channels

Thousands of Movies & TV Series

Stream on up to 5 devices at a time

No Contract & No Hidden Fees

Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com





Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business on AMP NEWS. Contact Sean Morgan at: [email protected]





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us