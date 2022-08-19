This poor man almost died after the Covid Vax. Wants to know if anyone else has had problems

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Jim Crenshaw
August 17, 2022
Is he talking about health issues or brainwashing issues? Either way the answer is YES. He still does not get it. He may die before he gets it or if he wakes up completely the shock may kill him. I feel sorry for him but he is a dead man walking I believe at this point.
Source: Sixth Sense: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/z2NPZI4v4VDN/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/krBSuC4sT4gj/