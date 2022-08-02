The Role of Animals in Sustainable Farming

Here’s how animals can help you make your farm more sustainable.

Karis Johnston, who runs her own farm up in the Dallas metro, shares how keeping animals can help you in creating a self-sustaining system in your farm!





Johnston shares that she has three different types of animals in her farm: cows, goats, and chickens.

And according to her, each animal plays a SUBSTANTIAL role in creating a more self-sustaining system in her farm!





The cows, for example, help Charisse create a richer pasture environment by grazing on grass and weeds.





Plus, it’s definitely an added bonus that the animals’ excretions can also be used as compost!





Leave a ‘’ if you agree that farm animals are a great help to sustainable farming!