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** BLM’s Stygian Witches **
Metatron's Cube
Metatron's Cube
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34 views • October 01, 2020
** The Coming Destruction of Black Lives Matter **
** Bishop Larry Gaiters exposes these demonic witches for who they really are.
** Shock Video: Black Lives Matter founder takes part in bizarre occult ritual. “Trained Marxist” dresses as winged demon in strange art event.
** In a black magic ritual they are revealing themselves before they will be destroyed.
** BLM’s foundation is this West African Witchcraft religion which represents sixteen points of demonic possession and infiltration of the human body.
** There are now sixteen BLM chapters in the U.S. and Canada.
** BLM has been designed to put multiple curses and hexes on the U.S. through witchcraft for the Luciferian Deep State.
** BLM is a trauma based organization. Every black organization in American history have not been founded by black people and are based on trauma and victimhood. There is a three tier fold of manipulation..
** BLM Co-Founder, LA Chapter leader discuss group’s occultic practices of “Invoking Spirits,” African”Ancestral Worship”
** Delusional Illusions of Grandeur Suffering from Psychological Disorder
** Overcompensation for Negative Childhood Experiences
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current eventsblmmarxistsatanicinsaneritualswitchescounterinsurgencysilent majoritystygian
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