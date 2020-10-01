BLM’s Stygian Witches **

** The Coming Destruction of Black Lives Matter **

** Bishop Larry Gaiters exposes these demonic witches for who they really are.

** Shock Video: Black Lives Matter founder takes part in bizarre occult ritual. “Trained Marxist” dresses as winged demon in strange art event.

** In a black magic ritual they are revealing themselves before they will be destroyed.

** BLM’s foundation is this West African Witchcraft religion which represents sixteen points of demonic possession and infiltration of the human body.

** There are now sixteen BLM chapters in the U.S. and Canada.

** BLM has been designed to put multiple curses and hexes on the U.S. through witchcraft for the Luciferian Deep State.

** BLM is a trauma based organization. Every black organization in American history have not been founded by black people and are based on trauma and victimhood. There is a three tier fold of manipulation..

** BLM Co-Founder, LA Chapter leader discuss group’s occultic practices of “Invoking Spirits,” African”Ancestral Worship”

** Delusional Illusions of Grandeur Suffering from Psychological Disorder

** Overcompensation for Negative Childhood Experiences