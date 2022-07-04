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https://gnews.org/post/piz82c2a
07/01/2022 Hong Kong 01 News reports: Li Jiachao appoints 4 deputy directors and 2 political assistants. The new government took office on July 1. Among the appointed Deputy Directors and Political Assistants, 4 people are members of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong. Li Jiachao administered the oath to all of them on the same day.