© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Toni Bark Speaking to the Washington State Legislature on Vaccines
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
176 views • January 03, 2021
Dr Toni Bark, MD speaking to the House Healthcare and Wellness Committee in Washington state. Dr Bark spoke against the proposed law that would eliminate personal belief exemptions to vaccinations for children to attend school.
This is a must watch video for all parents and grandparents.
This is a must watch video for all parents and grandparents.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.