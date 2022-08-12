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Bookkeeping Course - Cash vs Accruals on Your Activity Statement - On The Money Business Academy
On The Money Business Academy
On The Money Business Academy
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2 views • August 12, 2022

Your approach to accounting affects your financial reports and GST payments. We explain what cash and accruals mean and the differences between reporting a profit and loss statement and a BAS on cash versus an accruals basis.


We provide business owners, bookkeepers, accountants, and decision-makers with relevant content about compliance and accounting basics to support their ability to grow and manage their business successfully and avoid common pitfalls that can cost the business money and lead to sleepless nights.


If you haven't already subscribed to our channel, click on the subscribe button and then the bell icon to be notified when our next video is available. Stay tuned for the latest content.


READ OUR BLOG ARTICLE HERE ON CASH VS ACCRUALS:

https://bit.ly/3zKK8rV


ATO LINK:

https://bit.ly/2Nh1k33


VISIT OUR WEBSITE:

https://www.otmbookkeeping.com.au/


CONNECT WITH ON THE MONEY BOOKKEEPING:

LinkedIn: https://au.linkedin.com/company/on-the-money-bookkeeping

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otm_bookkeeping/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OnTheMoneyBookkeeping/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/otmbookkeeping


CONTACT US AT:

1300 767 180


VISIT US:

Level 28, 818 Whitehorse Road

Box Hill VIC 3128


CHECK OUT OUR FREE BOOKKEEPING COURSE:

https://bit.ly/3zCSKRu


STYLING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Nuna Nguyen, Nuna Beauty & Styling Etiquette

https://www.instagram.com/nunanguyen_/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy