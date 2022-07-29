Reimagining Recession

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Transition: Just Go Green, Jack!
* There’s no upside to letting Joe talk in public.
* The American economy is currently a disaster.
* [Bidan] administration: there is no recession in the U.S.; the economy is in great shape, stupid!
* A collapsing economy is a robust economy!
* Destroying the energy grid to help China.
* Food bank nation: inflation is leaving people angrier, hungrier.
* C’mon man, it’s easy to find food.
* Shut up and stop complaining; at least there’s not a famine!
* Our leaders: accept recession to help save Ukraine.
* [Bidan] team knows it can continue denying reality.
* Men are women! Vaccines work! This isn’t recession!
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-american-economy-disaster
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 July 2022