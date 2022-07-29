Reimagining Recession

Transition: Just Go Green, Jack!

* There’s no upside to letting Joe talk in public.

* The American economy is currently a disaster.

* [Bidan] administration: there is no recession in the U.S.; the economy is in great shape, stupid!

* A collapsing economy is a robust economy!

* Destroying the energy grid to help China.

* Food bank nation: inflation is leaving people angrier, hungrier.

* C’mon man, it’s easy to find food.

* Shut up and stop complaining; at least there’s not a famine!

* Our leaders: accept recession to help save Ukraine.

* [Bidan] team knows it can continue denying reality.

* Men are women! Vaccines work! This isn’t recession!





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-american-economy-disaster





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310148546112

